Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 launch: Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Manushi Chhillar and others in attendance

Ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani unveiled his celebrity calendar on Wednesday evening. The calendar which has been an annual ritual for B-town stars from past nineteen years was launched in the presence of Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar and others. On the walls of the launch event were the best clicks of the actors from the calendar shoot and we also saw junior Bachchan posing along with his and wife Aishwarya Rai’s photo.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who had to inaugurate the calendar could not make it to the gala event due to his shoulder injury. The actor took to his Twitter handle to apologise to Ratnani as he wrote, “and I was supposed to inaugurate it .. apologies Dabboo, cannot make it .. shoulder and spine in heavy pain .. .. docs working to get me up by tomorrow for Important function.”

T 2585 – the annual event of the year .. #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2018http://t.co/l5OmIw6Ce0 … and I was supposed to inaugurate it .. apologies Dabboo, cannot make it .. shoulder and spine in heavy pain .. .. docs working to get me up by tomorrow for Important function 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zh2ZtMMDuC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2018

Dabboo, who has captured Bollywood stars perfectly over the years, has brought stars like Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Rampal among others on board this year. While Shah Rukh sported a kohled look for the calendar this year, Alia went out in the mud to give her best shot. Like every year, this year too Dabboo had a debutant on the calendar. She is none other than Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. The new entrant, Manushi shared her click with the photographer on her social media account.

Also, in a behind the scenes video we heard some of the big stars of Bollywood talking how much labour does Dabboo Ratnani make them do to bring out the best in his calendar. Check out photos from the launch of the calendar here:

(All photos courtesy Varinder Chawla)

