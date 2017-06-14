Dabangg 3 will not be directed by brother Arbaaz Khan, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s Dabangg not to be directed by brother Arbaaz Khan. Salman Khan’s Dabangg not to be directed by brother Arbaaz Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says his brother Arbaaz does not want to direct Dabangg 3 and that they will find a “good director” for it. Salman and his other brother Sohail have been busy promoting their forthcoming film Tubelight. While Sohail has directed Salman in films like Auzaar, Jai Ho, Hello Brother and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Arbaaz has directed Salman in only one movie Dabangg 2.

During a media interaction here on Tuesday, when Salman was asked about his favourite director among the two, he said, “Since Arbaaz doesn’t want to direct, I feel Sohail is a better director because he is more patient and with Sohail, you can improvise on things but in a similar situation, Arbaaz gets panicked and his blood pressure starts to fluctuate. Now we are going to start Dabangg 3, so he (Arbaaz) told me ‘Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it’. So I said, ‘Very good, we will find a good director for that’.”

Talking about the process of choosing his films, Salman said, “I feel that when you listen to a script and if you are not able to see yourself in that space, then ideally no matter how beautiful the script is you should not do it, or then you have to work that hard to visually see yourself in the movie. Whenever a filmmaker approaches me with a script, first thing is that, I need to see myself doing it and till the time it doesn’t happen, I don’t sign a movie. When Kabir Khan came to me with the script of Tubelight, I gradually started looking myself in that character.”

He also spoke about the India and China war backdrop which has been shown in the film. “We have just used it as a backdrop. In this film, we have shown that war should end as soon as possible so that soldiers from both countries could return to their homes because whenever war happens, soldiers on both sides die and their kids or parents live their whole life without them.” Tubelight is releasing on June 23.

