Dabangg 3: Prabhudheva to helm Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer

Dabangg 3 will have Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles again. Dabangg 3 will have Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles again.

Salman Khan had earlier made it clear that brother Arbaaz Khan will not direct the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. Since then there has been buzz around the name of the director of the hit series. Now, it has been confirmed that ace-director Prabhudheva will direct Salman in Dabangg 3. Salman and Prabhudheva have earlier given the cinephiles a hit in 2009 release Wanted. Other than this, the filmmaker, actor and producer has helmed masala entertainers like Rowdy Rathore, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson and Singh is Bling.

“I was in Mumbai last week to finalise all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them? We’ve been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no,” said Prabudheva confirming the news to Bollywood Hungama.

Divulging more details about the franchise film, the filmmaker who wishes to give the film his own spin said, “Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me: the director.” While this is Prabhudheva and Salman’s second collaboration, the director has worked with Sonakshi in four films already and hence shares a good camaraderie.

Last year Salman also raised excitement around Dabangg 3 by revealing the plot of the film as he said, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.”

With so much being revealed about the film already, we are all excited to see what fireworks will happen on the silver screen when Salman will be back in his Chulbul Pandey avatar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd