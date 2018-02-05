Sudhir Mishra: Don’t misunderstand Daas Dev as political drama

Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev will release on March 9. Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev will release on March 9.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says he does not want people to misunderstand his forthcoming film Daas Dev as a political drama.

Presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production, the film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel Devdas and is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.

At the film’s music launch here on Sunday, Mishra said, “We will also launch the trailer in a few days. People have this misunderstanding that I am not interested in music. I don’t know why people think like that in spite of good music in my films. Music has been important and it’s more so in this film, so I thought we should set the tone of the film with this music launch.

“We didn’t want people to misunderstand Daas Dev as a political drama. Politics is the conflict in the love story and music is an integral part of the film.”

He was present for the launch with actors Rahul Bhat and Richa Chadha. Richa said the film’s fresh take on Devdas is an advantage for them.

“We are in a position of advantage because people in the entire country are aware of the classic Devdas story. Hence, the makers will not have to take extra efforts to establish the characters and which is why he (Sudhir Mishra) has flipped their personalities and brought them into today’s time.”

Daas Dev has been described as a film about power, love, and addiction. It also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vipin Sharma. It is releasing on March 9.

