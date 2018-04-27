Daas Dev movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Daas Dev, starring Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat, releases today. Daas Dev, starring Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat, releases today.

Sudhir Mishra directorial Daas Dev starring Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma releases today. The film is a retelling of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s famous novel Devdas. Daas Dev was earlier scheduled to release on April 20 and was postponed by the makers to avoid a clash with films like Beyond the Clouds, Nanu Ki Jaanu and High Jack. But now it faces Marvel’s mega-crossover treat Avengers: Infinity War at the theatres.

Presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production, the film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel Devdas and is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.

Sudhir Mishra who is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand and Yeh Saali Zindagi had said about the film, “We didn’t want people to misunderstand Daas Dev as a political drama. Politics is the conflict in the love story and music is an integral part of the film.”