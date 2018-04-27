Daas Dev movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Sudhir Mishra directorial Daas Dev starring Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma releases today. The film is a retelling of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s famous novel Devdas. Daas Dev was earlier scheduled to release on April 20 and was postponed by the makers to avoid a clash with films like Beyond the Clouds, Nanu Ki Jaanu and High Jack. But now it faces Marvel’s mega-crossover treat Avengers: Infinity War at the theatres.
Presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production, the film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel Devdas and is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.
Sudhir Mishra who is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand and Yeh Saali Zindagi had said about the film, “We didn’t want people to misunderstand Daas Dev as a political drama. Politics is the conflict in the love story and music is an integral part of the film.”
Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to wish the team of Daas Dev on the release of the film today. She wrote, "Best wishes & more to the cast and crew of #DaasDev for their release today! Am going to watch it in the theatre! So should you! 🙏."
On the fence about watching Daas Dev? Watch the trailer of the Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadda and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer.
“What attracted me most to Daas Dev was the fresh portrayal of women in Sudhir’s adaptation. I love the fact especially about Paro that she doesn’t wait for her love. She, in fact, locks horns with him and takes him on in politics to seek revenge,” Richa Chadda said in a statement.
Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection for Daas Dev to land somewhere between Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. He added, “Daas Dev faces tough competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. Being a mega-budget superhero outing, Avengers has created unprecedented buzz around its release. Even though Daas Dev serves a very niche multiplex kind of audience, it may struggle to find its space.”
1. Another retelling of Devdas
Daas Dev is Devdas set against a political backdrop. When it comes to retellings of Devdas, we have had Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit starrer Devdas. In the past, Dilip Kumar has also played the role of Devdas in Bimal Roy’s 1955 film. In 1936, K.L. Saigal played this role in P.C. Barua’s film.
2. Cast
While Rahul Bhat will play Dev Pratap Chauhan, Richa Chadda will be seen as Paro in Daas Dev. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni, a modern-day version of Chandramukhi’s character. Daas Dev also stars Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh and Dalip Tahil.
