Da-Bangg Tour: Salman Khan does ‘Swag Se Swagat’ as Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon burn the stage in Delhi

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2017 11:12 am
dabangg tour, dabangg tour delhi salman khan Salman Khan spreads magic on Delhi with his performance.
Trust Salman Khan to provide the best entertainment no matter what. The actor was in Delhi for the Da-Bangg Tour’s India debut and needless to say, he left his fans asking for more. Prior to coming to India, the live show has already travelled to many countries like UK, Dubai and Singapore. Along with Salman stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah and Meet Bros also performed in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 10, making it the best weekend for the Dilliwala.

While each one of them had put up the best show for the Indian audiences, it was Salman Khan who stole the show entirely. He started off with his Chulbul Pandey act where he asked the audience “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” and then moved on to his latest hit track, “Swag Se Karenge Swagat,” making everyone in the crowd groove to his beats.

During the press conference which was held a day prior to their performance, Salman spoke about his first memory of performing in Delhi. “I have performed in Delhi before but could only perform on half a song because I forgot half of the choreography. We all forget steps. I was performing on ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the crowd was cheering so loud that I couldn’t hear the music and forgot my steps so I just went on the edge of the stage and started giving flying kisses and waving my hands till the moment the song did not get over,” said the actor. However, this time he was much more confident and did not forget his moves.

He joined Kriti Sanon, created Dabangg magic with Sonakshi Sinha, walked the ramp with Maniesh Paul who introduced Salman as one of India’s biggest star, and lastly, stunned everyone with his energy on the stage. Of course, the finale act was just like the cherry on the top.

The Da-Bangg Tour will go to 15 other cities in the country including small cities like Pune and Nagpur.

