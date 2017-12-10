Da-Bangg Tour: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon are all geared up for Delhi

Salman Khan and others are all set for the Da-bangg tour in Delhi. Salman Khan and others are all set for the Da-bangg tour in Delhi.

After setting the stage on fire in Auckland, Hong Kong and Melbourne, Salman Khan has reached Delhi to enthrall the audiences with his moves as part of the Da-Bangg Tour on December 10. The tour gang includes Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Meet Bros and Prabhu Deva. They had already flown down to New Delhi yesterday and are now busy prepping up for their big performance, here is what the Dabangg Tour gang is upto.

Sharing a picture with his mother Salma Khan and other members on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Delhi tayar ho na we are on the way to meet you #dabanggtournewdelhi #redrocksentertainment #jlnarena #jaevents @thejaevents #sohailkhanentertainment.”

He also posted a boomerang with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and wrote, “Now u see me .. now u don’t, But Delhi be ready to see me tomorrow.”

And in the signature Bhai style, Salman signed off with a boomerang of himself putting in his glasses. He captioned it as, “Getting ready for showtime tomorrow #dabanggtournewdelhi #redrocksentertainment #jlnarena #jaevents #sohailkhanentertainment.”

Meanwhile, Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon also shared a small snippet of her rehearsals on Instagram where she can be seen shaking a leg on her hit song, “Sweety Tera Drama.” She wrote, “Sweety ka Drama full-on hoga.. aaj shaam @dabanggtournewdelhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!! Hope you guys are ready with your tickets!! 💃🏻💃🏻💙 @thejaevents #DabanggTourNewDelhi.”

Apart from sharing her look for the tour, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself and Salman where funnily enough, Salman is trying to emulate Sonakshi’s dress with a bath gown. Sona writes, “Going gray for the @dabanggtournewdelhi presscon today! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for deets) beauty by @mehakoberoi and hair by @themadhurinakhale ❤️ #sonastylefile #dabanggtournewdelhi.”

Daisy Shah also posted a picture mid-rehearsals and wrote, “Take more chances.. dance more dances💃🏻 #DabanggTourDelhi #DanceRehearsals.”

