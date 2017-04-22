Da-Bangg Tour: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva set the stage on fire in Sydney. See pic, videos

Salman Khan was in Sydney for the Da-Bangg tour, so was Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva. Salman Khan was in Sydney for the Da-Bangg tour, so was Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour has reached Sydney, and so has Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva. The trio brought the house down with their performances and fans have been raving about the same. Twitteratis have taken to uploading videos and photographs, and have even uploaded Snapchat stories from the venue. Dabangg star Salman Khan also shared a few clips on his official Twitter page.

Yeah hai real Jalwa! With the sensational #PrabhuDeva . pic.twitter.com/aRGFN9whJc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2017

Setting the stage on fire with @sonakshisinha at the #DaBanggTour in Sydney pic.twitter.com/tz9lNAVLAm — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2017

Salman shared a video with choreographer-actor Prabhudheva with the caption, “Yeah hai real Jalwa! With the sensational #PrabhuDeva.” The duo is seen performing to the hit number “Tera Hi Jalwa” from Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhudheva. He also posted a picture with his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha and said, “Setting the stage on fire with @sonakshisinha at the #DaBanggTour in Sydney.” Salman shared another video of himself grooving to the hit number “Jumme Ki Raat” from his film Kick. Before this, the Da-Bangg tour had visited New Zealand. Actor Bipasha Basu is also a part of this tour. Previously, Akshay Kumar had also joined Salman Khan on stage in Hong Kong. Next stop for Salman and his team is Melbourne.

On the work front, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of his next movie Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan. It was recently revealed that the movie will have an Eid release and the teaser is likely to release on April 28 on the big screen, in a tie-up with Baahubali: The Conclusion. The busy actor is also working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. He, in fact, finished the first schedule for the movie in Austria recently.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 8:20 pm

