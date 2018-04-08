Amitabh Bachchan on Indian women athletes in CWG 2018: You make us proud

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed on Twitter how the CWG women athletes are making us proud in every sport. Amitabh Bachchan has expressed on Twitter how the CWG women athletes are making us proud in every sport.

Indian women athletes have so far brought home four gold medals at this year’s Commonwealth Games. And while the country is joyously celebrating the stupendous performance of the women athletes, Bollywood celebrities have also followed course. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed on Twitter how the CWG women athletes are making us proud in every sport, be it weightlifting, shooting or table tennis among others.

“The greatness of Sport and the Pride we have in our Women athletes that are doing WONDERS DOWN UNDER ! Weight Lifting, Shooting, Table Tennis, Squash .. INCREDIBLE .. you make us proud Indians 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳,” he tweeted.

Amitabh has been an ambassador for United Nation’s girl child mission and has even actively promoted the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. The actor has also shown his support for women empowerment on numerous occasions. Other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Suniel Shetty had also poured their best wishes on Twitter earlier.

While Anil Kapoor had tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on the Gold!! The whole nation is proud of you! #CWG18 #GC2018Weightlifting,” Neha Dhupia had written, “…. and we have a gold ! 👊👊👊 #MirabaiChanu #GC2018.”

T 2768 – The greatness of Sport and the Pride we have in our Women athletes that are doing WONDERS DOWN UNDER ! Weight Lifting, Shooting, Table Tennis, Squash .. INCREDIBLE .. you make us proud Indians 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2eIeJazMDy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2018

Three of the four medals have come from weightlifting. On April 5, Mirabai Chanu kicked off India’s victorious run by winning the women’s 48 kg title. Fellow Manipuri lifter Sanjita Chanu also emerged champion in the women’s 53 kg on Friday while Punam Yadav won the 69 kg division on Sunday.

Haryana shooter Manu Bhaker took India’s medals tally to greater heights by setting a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to the Women’s 10m Air Pistol title. Heena Sidhu took silver in that event as well. India’s women table tennis team including Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das have qualified for the final, securing themselves a silver.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd