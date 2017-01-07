Cried my heart out in Lion: Karan Johar on Dev Patel movie

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he cried his heart out after watching Nicole Kidman starrer Lion. Filmmaker Karan Johar says he cried his heart out after watching Nicole Kidman starrer Lion.

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he cried his heart out after watching Nicole Kidman starrer Lion. Lion, which features an international cast led by Rooney Mara and British actor of Indian origin Dev Patel, apart from Indian actors like Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Bose and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is a heart-wrenching true story of a couple who adopt a lost Indian boy – Saroo Brierley, and help him find his birth mother.

Karan also hailed Dev for portraying the role with conviction. Karan on Friday tweeted: “Cried my heart out in LION… and absolutely loved Dev Patel… sad and cathartic….but so magical in many moments.” The movie is based on non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Brierley. Releasing in India on February 24, 2017, Lion has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia.

Meanwhile, Actor Dev Patel said that his role in the film Slumdog Millionaire was both a blessing and a curse. The 26-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his lead role in the 2008 movie, says that while it put him on the map, he has to fight against it and prove he is more than that, reports variety.com.

Cried my heart out in #LION ….and absolutely loved #DevPatel ….sad and cathartic….but so magical in many moments…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

“It’s a blessing and a curse, that film, for me. It put me on the map and did great things, but you’re fighting against it. To lots of people, I’m the dude from ‘Slumdog’. You have to go out there and earn your stripes and prove more than that,” he said. Patel, who is featuring in the film Lion, shared that he felt like he became a man when he acted in the Nicole Kidman starrer.