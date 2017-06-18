Did you know before Yuvraj Singh became a cricketer, he acted in this Punjabi film? See photo

Yuvraj Singh acted as a child artist in a film. Yuvraj Singh acted as a child artist in a film.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh might be known for saving a match with his tsunami-like batting skills, or maybe for being a cancer survivor. But did you know before anything else, the Indian batsman made his debut in acting? Yes, you read that right. Yuvraj appeared in a Punjabi film starring actor and singer Hans Raj Hans, called Mehndi Shagna Di. The film released in the year of 1992 and Yuvraj was just 11-year-old. Well, this is surely a news, isn’t it? We aren’t sure how he was as a child artist but we hope that just like other icons like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Yuvraj too gets a biopic in which we get to witness his other side, that of an actor!

All Yuvraj Singh fans have been waiting desperately to know his life stories, which is nothing less than inspiring. The cricketer fought cancer and now helps to spread awareness about the disease through his NGO called UWeCan.

For now, Yuvraj is concentrating on his cricket career. During ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Yuvraj tweeted that he has played 300 matches in his career so far. He credited his career’s success to Sourav Ganguly. “My favorite captain was Sourav Ganguly. I learned a lot from him and my career flourished under him the most. He infused the feeling in us that we could win a series abroad,” Yuvraj said in an interview.

The still of Yuvraj Singh as a child artist in Mehndi Shagna Di was shared by a fan page on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Yuvraj is also enjoying his married life with actor Hazel Keech. The two had a dreamy wedding last year, and have been giving some serious relationship goals. There were rumours that the two would appear in a dance reality show, however, due to clash of dates with his cricket matches, the two could not appear on the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd