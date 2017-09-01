Cricketer S Sreesanth on his debut Bollywood film Aksar 2: The film is a great opportunity for me

S Sreesanth is all set for a new innings in Bollywood with Aksar 2. S Sreesanth is all set for a new innings in Bollywood with Aksar 2.

Cricketer and controversy’s favourite child S Sreesanth is all set for a new innings in Bollywood. Very soon we will see Sreesanth as an actor in the upcoming Bollywood thriller Aksar 2 alongside Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode. While talking about his match-fixing scandal, Sreesanth said that he has no regrets and it’s been a great experience.

He said, “About the match fixing saga you should ask the BCCI and not me. I am excited about Aksar 2 and I am looking forward to see how people react to Sreesanth the actor and not the cricketer.”

Sreesanth who is venturing into Bollywood with Aksar 2 is not new to the entertainment industry. He has been a part of a dance reality show, and has acted in a Malayalam film titled Team 5. He has also worked in a film by Pooja Bhatt, which will release some time soon. He is now quite excited to be a part of Aksar 2, and will continue acting if he gets good scripts.

“I did a south film and Aksar 2 is a great opportunity for me. In future, if I get good work, I will take it up,” he told reporters at the Aksar 2 trailer launch.

Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan also praised Sreesanth and jokingly said that he offered this role to Sreesanth because he wants the passes of the next world cup matches.

The director said, “I always wanted to be a cricketer and we are fortunate to be having S Sreesanth for this film. He will be a surprise. We all are lucky to have him for the film.” Aksar 2 is releasing on October 2, and is expected to be a ‘bold film’ according to the film’s female lead, Zareen Khan.

