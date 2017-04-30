Cricketer MS Dhoni to turn producer with Dhyan Chand biopic starring Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan is rumoured to be starring in Dhyan Chand biopic, produced by MS Dhoni. Varun Dhawan is rumoured to be starring in Dhyan Chand biopic, produced by MS Dhoni.

Varun Dhawan is experiencing the highs of his career. After giving a blockbuster performance with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, it is being reported that the actor has now been chosen to play the role of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand in his biopic. The legendary sportsperson is known to have scored more than 400 goals during his international career. The film was announced last year but there was no further confirmation or development on the same. However, now the biopic has sprung into news again and it is being said that Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to begin a new inning of his life, as a producer with this film.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, “Cricketer M.S. Dhoni has acquired the rights to the film and might produce it. It is still not clear whether Karan will be co-producing the film, but Rohit is very much directing the film with Varun.”

The film will be directed by Rohit Vaid and will be co-produced by Karan Johar. The daily also states that neither the actor, nor Karan wanted Rohit to direct the film. In fact, it claims that Varun had once opted out of the film because of the script, which did not go well with him. But things seem to have taken a new turn altogether.

This is MS Dhoni’s new step in the entertainment world post being associated with his biopic last year – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which not only became one of the highest-grossing films of 2016 but also fetched a lot of appreciation for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role of the ‘Captain Cool.’

Varun, on the other hand, is working on Judwaa 2, a remake of David Dhawan’s directorial. The film is slated to release this year. The actor is presently shooting in London with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee.

