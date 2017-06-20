Congress on Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar: It is fully sponsored, we condemn the false depictions

Indu Sarkar is fully sponsored, says Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia. Indu Sarkar is fully sponsored, says Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress on Monday condemned the alleged “false depiction” in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Indu Sarkar based on the Emergency and said the film is “fully sponsored”. “This film is fully sponsored. The organisation and the individual who is behind the film is known to us. We totally condemn the false depictions in the film,” said Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Bhandarkar on Friday said he made Indu Sarkar as it was important to tell about the Emergency to today’s generation. Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari’s looks resemble that of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son and party leader Sanjay Gandhi. Indu Sarkar will release on July 28.

Earlier in an interview, Pankaj Nihalani, the chairperson of CBFC said, “I saw Madhur’s trailer, and I want to congratulate him for blowing the lid off one one of the most shameful chapters of Indian politics. This was a time when the nation was put in the most embarrassing spotlight in the global arena. Many of our biggest leaders had to go to jail during the Emergency. Indian people’s morale had hit rock-bottom.”

At the trailer launch of the film, the acclaimed filmmaker said he hopes that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will be lenient to his picture. While talking to the media, Bhandarkar shared, “I hope censor board will be lenient to our film and pass the film. I do know that movies with political backdrop do get in trouble sometimes. I wish the way they were lenient with the trailer, likewise, they pass the film.”

