Confirmed: Kabir Khan to work with Hrithik Roshan after Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Kabir Khan is currently busy with the post-production of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight. This is the first film signed by Hrithik Roshan post-Kaabil.

Hrithik Roshan will collaborate with for his next film. The actor has reportedly given a nod to this project. This untitled film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kabir Khan is currently busy with the post-production of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight. This is the first film signed by Hrithik post-Kaabil. It’s yet not confirmed who will be cast opposite Hrithik. Apparently, the actor hasn’t signed Karan Malhotra’s next film opposite Sara Ali Khan as was speculated.

“It will be a high-octane action-romance-drama and could well be one of the most expensive films made in Bollywood so far. Much of the film will be shot overseas and will be bigger in scale and vision than Kabir’s other films. The film rolls this September, but the leading lady is yet to be finalised,” a source close to the project told DNA.

“Kabir and Hrithik have been in touch over the last couple of months and both are excited to be working together for the first time. Once he completes Kabir’s film, Hrithik will be ready to shoot for his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Krrish 4,” the source was quoted as saying in in the interview.

Meanwhile, Bollywood grapevine is abuzz that actor Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the lead role in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. If rumours are to be believed, the Kaabil actor will be replacing Akshay Kumar, who was earlier tipped to star in the film. According to reports, a team from the production banner recently met Hrithik and discussed several scripts, including director AR Murugadoss’s 2014 Tamil hit, which had Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead. The actor, however, is yet to give his nod for the project.

