Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil starts screening in Pakistan as ban ends, Raees to release a week later

Pakistan has finally allowed the screening of Indian films months after it stopped issuing letters to let distribution companies import the movies, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is the first Bollywood release in Pakistan post ban. But Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Raees, which was a box office clash with Kaabil, will release on February 10.

The film’s producer and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to confirm the news. Rakesh Roshan tweeted on Wednesday night, “Yes it’s true! Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan.” This is certainly a good news for movie lovers in Pakistan as Bollywood films has a huge audience in the country.

Earlier, the cinema owners said that their businesses dipped by 70 percent since the screening of Indian films were suspended in the wake of tension due to Uri attacks and ‘surgical strikes’ episode last year.

Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 1, 2017

The decision to allow import of Indian films was taken after a government committee held consultations with various stakeholders and recommended Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif allow screening of Bollywood movies.

After approval by Sharif, the information ministry issued a letter late yesterday that the government is “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas”.

According to the letter, any importers interested to get an Indian movie will make a request to ministry of information which will issues a directive to the ministry of commerce to process the same.

It said that the importers will be allowed to screen movies only after approval from relevant censor boards of the province where the movie will be screened.

