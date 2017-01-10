Confirmed! Akshay Kumar’s Padman to star Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are going to star opposite the Akshay Kumar in Padman. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are going to star opposite the Akshay Kumar in Padman.

Akshay Kumar’s new film Padman sounds interesting. This film is reportedly based on the real life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Arunachalam is credited for having innovated grass-root mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. Earlier, Akshay took to Twitter to announce the film. However, the release date has not yet been declared.

And guess, who are going to be Akshay’s leading ladies in the film. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are going to star opposite the Khiladi Kumar. Sonam confirmed the new by tweeting the same look of the film that Akshay has earlier shared. Sonam captioned the picture as, “Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. #rbalki @akshaykumar @missfunnybones @radhikaofficial #padman.” Radhika Apte also retweeted the look on her Twitter account.

Akshay’s inclination towards real life stories has led him to the discovery of yet another interesting plot that looks to have all the ingredients of making an exciting celluloid drama. The film will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with his upcoming film Jolly LLB 2. Akshay has donned many avatars but never portrayed a lawyer onscreen until Jolly LLB 2 happened. The makers of the sequel wanted a bigger star onboard and in came Akshay in place of Arshad Warsi who helmed the previous film. The trailer has created a good buzz and the first look indicates the sequel will be a more commercial affair than the first one. Will Akshay be able to pull off the new role with panache is something that remains to be seen. While Saurabh Shukla reprises his role, Annu Kapoor is the new addition as the devil’s advocate.

