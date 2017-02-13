Confirmed: Aamir Khan to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in biopic

Aamir Khan will play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in a biopic. Aamir Khan will play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in a biopic.

Come to think of it, what would it mean to be in the shoes of first Indian to fly into space. It’s an uphill task to imagine Rakesh Sharma’s thoughts as he would have entered the space 34 years ago, his mind bubbling with a countless number of emotions. For one, to even feel a speck of his mind-space before crossing the stratosphere, would mean a vicarious space travel. And we should thank filmmakers to have chosen Aamir Khan to recreate this one rare incident of Indian history. Who would you have imagined playing first Indian man in space if not Aamir? Amongst the current crop of actors, Aamir Khan is the only man who can take this humongous challenge, given his record of consistency and risk-taking ability. The film is after all in safe hands.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Siddharth Roy Kapur has approached Aamir Khan for the film. “Sid had approached Aamir with the script of his last film and this time too he went straight to him. The 2018 film will be made under his newly-launched banner RK Films (Roy Kapur Films). It will be directed by Mahesh Mathai,” a source was quoted in the report. As of now, there are no confirmations on the title of a biopic. However, the report suggests that the film is titled Salute. The biopic will jointly be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Aamir. The film is expected to release in 2018.

The exchange of words between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rakesh Sharma is etched in the memories of many Indians. When asked by the former PM how India looked from the space, Rakesh said, “Saare jahan se achcha.”

The scope and magnificence of Rakesh Sharma’s achievement need to be explored. Most millennials would love to listen to the story of Rakesh Sharma. A graduate of National Defence Academy, Rakesh started his career as Indian Air Force pilot. He was appointed as squadron leader in 1984. On September 20, 1982, he was chosen as a cosmonaut and travel to space as part of a joint programme between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Intercosmos space program.

