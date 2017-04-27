Composers, singers, lyricists stars of my life, says Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri appreciates the work of lyricists as much as he appreciates the work of singers. Mohit Suri appreciates the work of lyricists as much as he appreciates the work of singers.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri says composers, singers and lyricists have always been stars of his life. Asked if he thinks lyricists often don’t get recognised for their work in Bollywood, Suri said: “No not at all” “I genuinely believe, like I’ve said the stars of my life have been composers, singers and the lyrics writers…I know that there is a tendency to look at the singers as the main ones but I have always appreciated their work coming from a family who has an ear for music that I have also learned over the years,” Suri told IANS over an email from Mumbai.

There were reports that lyricist Manoj Muntashir was “unhappy over not being acknowledged for crafting ‘Main phir bhi tumko chahunga'” for Suri’s next directorial Half Girlfriend. Muntashir had also expressed his displeasure over people heaping praise on composer Mithoon and singers Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati for the romantic track, and not talking about his contribution.

IANS had also sent in a query about his stance over the whole issue, but it was not answered. Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is adapted from celebrated author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Arjun plays the role of Madhav Jha and Shraddha essays the role of Riya Somani in the film, which is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York. It will release on May 19.

Suri also got together with singer Dr Zeus for song “Party non stop” through EMI Records. Universal Music released the song on April 21. Talking about the idea behind the collaboration, Suri said: “I remember listening to ‘Kangna’ in my 20s and it instantly had become a club number everyone was talking about. ‘Party non stop’ is a perfect summer track that is a great dance song. It combines his influences from his Punjabi background with urban and pop music and the results are amazing.”

Suri added that the song “captures the sentiment of today’s youth who never want to stop partying”.

