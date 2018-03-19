Competitive mindset stops us from supporting contemporaries: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has become more conscious about not letting competition stop her from empowering her female contemporaries. Katrina Kaif has become more conscious about not letting competition stop her from empowering her female contemporaries.

Actor Katrina Kaif says after being in the film industry for over a decade, she has become more conscious about not letting competition stop her from empowering her female contemporaries.

At the launch of a new initiative, ‘Educate Girls’, Katrina said it has become imperative for her to support women at her workplace rather than think about benefiting from them. The attitude that women have towards each other is extremely important, the actor added.

“Recently, I’ve become more aware of this even subconsciously, do we really support our contemporaries – in whatever industry you’re in. I try to support women who are around me as much as I can in my workspace. Sometimes a competitive mindset can actually stop you from doing that,” she said.

“I have become aware of this, I try to make sure, am I lifting up the women around me, am I doing what I can to support, encourage or to help them grow? Rather than just see what they can do for me, I do whatever I can to encourage them to better in their profession. A lot of things start with mindset and we need to think what we are doing for women around us,” Katrina added.

At the event, the actor was asked about the prejudice against actors, especially, females that they are less intellectual and unopinionated. To this Katrina replied that just because actors don’t feel comfortable sharing their opinions on public platforms doesn’t mean they don’t have any.

“I don’t understand what you are saying but like I have seen it myself that when you talk about politics, matters regarding government, a lot of actors, because they are not in politics, don’t feel the need to comment. There’s a big difference between having an opinion in your home, and speaking about it on a public platform, or having an opinion about a social cause like this.”

“To me that’s a huge difference. I can’t speak about everyone because there are different situations and everyone is different. But many times I don’t feel like talking about a topic, doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion on it but maybe it is not the right time and place to talk about it,” she said.

