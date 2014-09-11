Comparisons are really unfair: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has played boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom in ‘Mary Kom’.

Priyanka Chopra says that biopics on sports stars make them a household name, therefore, it is unfair to compare the monetary benefits.

Priyanka has played boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom in ‘Mary Kom’, which collected Rs.38.95 crore in five days of its release.

Now a section of people are talking about the disparity between the incomes of Priyanka and Mary Kom.

Upset with the comparisons, Priyanka said: “It is very tragic that everybody watching the film had no idea who Mary Kom was and that she was a five-time world champion before we announced the film.

“So you should look at the fact that a film like this or ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ or ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ pick up icons and put them on a stage of the entire nation where today Mary being a relevant sports star, is getting the dignity she deserves,” the 31-year-old said here Wednesday at the Usha Hab store.

“Secondly, you have no idea of the remuneration I have made. I have worked really hard on the film. I have no idea why actors are pointed fingers at for being paid for the films,” she added.

Directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Mary Kom’ released Sep 5 and talks about the struggle and journey of the Manipuri boxer.

Priyanka says the film is very close to her heart.

“They don’t get the dignity they deserve, forget about the money. One of the biggest reasons why this film was made and why is it so close to me is because Mary is a woman, and her career almost got over because she decided to get married and have children. Why should that happen to women?” Priyanka said.

“It is unfortunate but an actor’s life cannot be compared to everybody else’s. We live in a country where poverty and wealth live side by side. The comparisons are really unfair. I am grateful that I did a film that has brought Mary to the position which she should have had in the first place,” she added.

