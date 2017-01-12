Commercial film awards are of no value to me, says Dangal star Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan feels, Dangal has already got its biggest award which the love of the audience. Aamir Khan feels, Dangal has already got its biggest award which the love of the audience.

It was in the 90s when Aamir Khan decided to stop attending commercial award functions. And there will be no change in that decision ever despite Aamir getting nominated in an upcoming award function in the category of Best actor.

When asked if he would return to accepting commercial awarda after being lauded nominated for his work in Dangal, Aamir said, “Commercial film awards are of no value to me. For me, Dangal has already got its biggest award which the love of the audience. The feeling with which audience have loved it and accepted it is my biggest award. We made the film for the audience and that is our biggest award.”

When asked if the way he perceives commercial awards will ever change, Aamir said, “I don’t think so it will ever change.”

Aamir also expressed his satisfaction and thanks at the love and respect that Dangal has garnered till date. The superstar clarified that he is never in the race to better box-office figures and even in the case of Dangal that was not at all on his mind. The 51-year-old actor also said that he would be open to Dangal being remade in any other language if anyone wishes to do so.

The film meanwhile is still running strong at the box-office. Three weeks after its release, the wrestling drama has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of all time in Bollywood. The film has earned Rs 356.90 cr. crore till now and it is still going strong.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film. He tweeted, “#Dangal [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr, Wed 3.21 cr. Total: ₹ 356.90 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

Aamir Khan runs his own race. He says he doesn’t compete with anyone in the film industry, however, he feels motivated by his colleagues’ work. “I’m only competing with myself. I don’t compete with Shah Rukh (Khan), Salman (Khan), Akshay (Kumar) or anyone. However, when my colleagues do great work, it always inspires me,” said Aamir.

Dangal tells the story of real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become champions in the sport. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

