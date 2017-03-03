Commando 2 actor Adah Sharma says signing the first film is the biggest struggle

Commando 2 actor Adah Sharma talks about her work in the south Indian film industry. Commando 2 actor Adah Sharma talks about her work in the south Indian film industry.

Adah Sharma made her debut in 2008 and went on to act in several south Indian films, but actor Adah Sharma says the biggest struggle for a non-industry person is to bag the first film.

Adah entered the film industry with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 and starred in films like Phirr and Hasee Toh Phasee before venturing in the south film industry. “My main concern was to get a film, rest of the process I totally enjoy. For a non-film background person like me, the most important thing was to get a film in the first place. There is no rule book… Once you get the first film, the happiness begins,” Adah told PTI.

Adah says she is aware that stereotyping could be an issue for a newcomer especially when one makes a debut with the horror genre. “I think I’ve been fairly lucky in the sense that the audience has accepted me even after doing a horror film. I think it was difficult for people to slot me. It was a period film, the look was different and it was horror. I did everything possible which was required in that genre. Which is why I didn’t sign any other horror movie after that. I will return to it only if it offers me something new which I haven’t done already.”

The 27-year-old actor hopes to feature in more Hindi films but says she is proud of her work in the south, which eventually helped her bag her latest Commando 2. “I am fortunate that I got to do different things in the south. A film of mine is getting remade here (‘Kshnam’), people are following my work there. I have got a good body of work in the south and I am proud of it. That is making people aware of my capabilities.”