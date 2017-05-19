Commando 3 will have spectacular action: Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal has proven himself to be a great actor. Vidyut Jammwal has proven himself to be a great actor.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says the third instalment of the Commando franchise will have “spectacular action”, and he has already started prepping for it.

The actor added that the script of the film is still being worked upon.

“You can expect some more spectacular action for sure. They are still writing the script (for the third part). I don’t have much of an idea about the script or anything. But I am working on what I have to choreograph and what I have to do,” Vidyut told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The Commando series was introduced with Commando – A One Man Army. It is a 2013 Hindi action film directed by Dilip Ghosh. The film features Vidyut Jamwal as the protagonist, Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat as main characters. The second part Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, which will air on Saturday on Zee Cinema, came out last year. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Also Read | Ileana D’Cruz shares picture with Baadshaho co-star Ajay Devgn, calls the film ‘incredibly special’

Talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut said: “When we did ‘Commando 2′, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective.

“So whatever, we will do… has to raise the bar in action for sure.”

Apart from working on action choreography for the third part of the franchise, Vidyut will also be seen in Yaara and Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film Baadshaho.

Baadshaho features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta as well as Ileana D’Cruz. It will release on 1st September.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now