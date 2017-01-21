Latest News
  • Commando 2 poster: Vidyut Jammwal fights against black money, Esha Gupta looks fierce. Watch video, pics

Commando 2 poster: Vidyut Jammwal fights against black money, Esha Gupta looks fierce. Watch video, pics

Vidyut Jammwal's film Commando 2, deals with black money.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 21, 2017 1:58 pm
commando 2, commando sequel, vidyut jammwal, esha gupta, commando trailer, black money, demonetisation, adah sharma, freddy daruwala, Vidyut Jammwal’s film to release on March 3.

Vidyut Jammwal is back to doing what he is best at — action. The actor, who made his debut with Force, starring John Abraham, is returning to Bollywood after four years with Commando 2, which revolves around the concept of black money. The film also stars Esha Gupta.

The first look of Commando 2 characters was shared by Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter account. In another teaser poster, introducing the audience to Vidyut’s beefed up character, we see him blindfolded by currency notes and in the second look, he is chasing something. Well, we’ll have to wait for the film to get some more clarity. Esha Gupta goes unmissable too.

Speaking about Commando 2, a sequel to his 2013 film, Vidyut had earlier said, “The commandos are doing a better job this time — you’ll see better action, the storyline is better, we’re spending a lot of money this time, several people have faith in it, everything is better and bigger.”

Look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet for Commando 2:

Watch a glimpse of Commando 2 trailer:

Due to demonetisation, the film’s release date was pushed from January first week to March 3rd this year. “We think our film has a very strong content as it deals with black money and we feel that it’s not just a weekend film and hence we are moving the film to March,” producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had shared.

Also read | Vipul Shah wants to make action film with me, Akshay Kumar: Vidyut Jamwal

Apart from Vidyut and Esha Gupta, the film also stars Freddy Daruwala and Adah Sharma.

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 21: Latest News