Commando 2 poster: Vidyut Jammwal fights against black money, Esha Gupta looks fierce. Watch video, pics

Vidyut Jammwal is back to doing what he is best at — action. The actor, who made his debut with Force, starring John Abraham, is returning to Bollywood after four years with Commando 2, which revolves around the concept of black money. The film also stars Esha Gupta.

The first look of Commando 2 characters was shared by Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter account. In another teaser poster, introducing the audience to Vidyut’s beefed up character, we see him blindfolded by currency notes and in the second look, he is chasing something. Well, we’ll have to wait for the film to get some more clarity. Esha Gupta goes unmissable too.

Speaking about Commando 2, a sequel to his 2013 film, Vidyut had earlier said, “The commandos are doing a better job this time — you’ll see better action, the storyline is better, we’re spending a lot of money this time, several people have faith in it, everything is better and bigger.”

Look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet for Commando 2:

#Commando2 new poster… Stars Vidyut Jammwal… Film releases 3 March 2017. pic.twitter.com/21SuXKx2Gj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017

Adah Sharma… Freddy Daruwala… Check out 2 new posters of #Commando2… 3 March 2017 release. #Commando2Poster pic.twitter.com/mXJLzDaJ2E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017

Watch a glimpse of Commando 2 trailer:

Here’s a *glimpse* of #Commando2 trailer… Trailer launch on Mon… Stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy. pic.twitter.com/pPAgsjiWR1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2017

Due to demonetisation, the film’s release date was pushed from January first week to March 3rd this year. “We think our film has a very strong content as it deals with black money and we feel that it’s not just a weekend film and hence we are moving the film to March,” producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had shared.

Apart from Vidyut and Esha Gupta, the film also stars Freddy Daruwala and Adah Sharma.

