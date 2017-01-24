Commando 2 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is fighting black money with his fists. Watch video

Commando 2 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer revolves around the theme of black money. Commando 2 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer revolves around the theme of black money.

Vidyut Jammwal’s much-awaited Commando 2 trailer has finally landed. Vidyut is back doing what he does best, action. Vidyut, who made his debut with Force starring John Abraham, is returning to Bollywood after a four year hiatus with Commando 2, which revolves around the theme of black money. The theme could not have been any better given demonetisation and the government’s efforts to end the scourge. However, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vidyut’s weapon of choice are his fists.

Commando 2 trailer introduces us to India’s most wanted black money agent Vicky Chaddha, who gets arrested in Malaysia and is kept in a safe house by the Malaysian authorities along with his wife. A team of four is being sent to Malaysia to bring them to India. Vidyut aka Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra is not a part of this team but he is always there when he is needed. Also trust him to bring a wealth of action in his wake.

Reliance Entertainment on Monday took to Twitter to release the trailer of actor Vidyut Jammwal-starring ‘Commando 2’, with the caption, “Packed with action & drama! Presenting #Commando2Trailer! @VidyutJammwal @adah_sharma @eshagupta2811 @Freddydaruwala.”

Watch | Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 2 trailer here

The posters fo Commando 2 and the teasers gave a feel of the film but the trailer has put us in the middle of the action. Vidyut’s beefed-up character seems to be the main highlight of the film, just like its earlier iteration, the 2013 film Commando. Commando 2 features Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

How will Karanvir Dogra put an end to black money? Find it out in 1 hour! #Commando2Trailer@VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/o86gp5vApS — RelianceEntertainmt (@RelianceEnt) January 23, 2017

Adah Sharma… Freddy Daruwala… Check out 2 new posters of #Commando2… 3 March 2017 release. #Commando2Poster pic.twitter.com/mXJLzDaJ2E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017

Speaking about Commando 2, Vidyut had earlier said, “The commandos are doing a better job this time — you’ll see better action, the storyline is better, we’re spending a lot of money this time, several people have faith in it, everything is better and bigger.”

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Reliance Entertainment. The movie releases on March 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd