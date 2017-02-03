Commando 2’s song Hare Krishna Hare Ram: Vidyut Jammwal, his squad setting the dance floor on fire. Watch video

Commando 2’s song Hare Krishna Hare Ram: This hit track from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s thriller Bhool Bhulaiya gets a retreaded version in Vidyut Jamwal film. Commando 2’s song Hare Krishna Hare Ram: This hit track from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s thriller Bhool Bhulaiya gets a retreaded version in Vidyut Jamwal film.

Rap, pause, add some Michael Jackson moves and retreaded lyrics of an old song to a new beat and you have a brand new number ready. Commando 2’s new song Hare Krishna Hare Ram is also an old number in a new bottle. Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala has a ‘new version’ of the hit track from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s thriller Bhool Bhulaiya.

The makers of Commando 2 have recreated the evergreen track Hare Krishna Hare Ram, once again. The song features Commando 2 cast Vidyut, Adah, Esha and Freddy as they are setting the dance floor on fire. The men, Vidyut and Freddy, show off their killer dance moves, while the ladies, Adah and Esha, look smouldering. All the actors are seen in black and gold.

Watch | Commando 2’s song Hare Krishna Hare Ram |Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta

Choreographed by Feroz Khan, Hare Krishna Hare Ram has some exceptional dance moves and the actors are absolutely nailing it. Composed by Pritam and Gourov-Roshin, and sung by Armaan Malik, Ritika and Raftaar, Hare Ram Hare Krishna is the latest party number.

Also watch | Commando 2 | Official Trailer | Vidyut Jammwal | Adah Sharma | Esha Gupta | Freddy | 3rd March 2017

See Commando 2 posters:

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando 2, directed by Deven Bhojani, is all set to release on 3rd March, 2017.

