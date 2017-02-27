Commando 2 is the most commercial and entertaining role of my career: Adah Sharma

Commando 2 stars Adah Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. Commando 2 stars Adah Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta.

Actor Adah Sharma, best known for her work in films such as 1920 and Hasee Toh Phasee, says she is very excited about Commando 2 because it features her in the most commercial and entertaining role yet of her career.

She plays Bhavna Reddy, a Telugu-speaking encounter specialist from Vijayawada in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer.

“I haven’t done something like this before. Even though this is a serious film, my character brings in a lot of entertainment. The roles I have played so far are either serious or emotional. This is the first time I have essayed a role that’s fun and has great scope for action,” Adah told IANS.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film is releasing worldwide on March 3. It also stars Thakur Anoop Singh and Esha Gupta.

Elaborating on her role, she said: “It’s easily the most commercial and entertaining role yet of my career. It’s so commercial that my introduction scene, which has me walking in slow motion, is inspired by a popular Telugu hero. In a way, my role is larger-than-life, because I get to romance, make people laugh and also indulge in some action.”

She also said it’s a role where her “comic timing will be put to rest.”

While she was not required to get trained for the action sequences, she learnt how to use a gun.

“The gun shooting scenes had to look authentic. It’s not easy to handle a gun; it’s quite heavy. When you shoot, you shouldn’t recoil. I was taught how to hold a gun and shoot. The action sequences were quite fun,” she said.

Adah reiterates that Commando 2 is not just about action. “It has strong emotional connect which will appeal to all sections of the audience,” she said.

A still from Commando 2 song "Hare Krishna Hare Ram."

Commando 2 also stars Suhail Nayyar, Esha Gupta and Adil Hussain. Also releasing in Tamil and Telugu, the film will be Adah’s biggest release ever.

“I haven’t had a film release simultaneously in three languages. This is very big and special for me. The reception we have received so far from the promos has been very positive. It’s been very encouraging so far,” she added.