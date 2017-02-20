Commando 2 actors Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma visit Varanasi

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma are working together in Commando 2. Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma are working together in Commando 2.

Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma on Sunday visited the ghats of Ganga and the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple here as part of the promotion of their forthcoming film “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail”. Director Deven Bhojani and producer Vipul Shah also accompanied the duo. They started by visiting the sacred temple followed by the traditional evening aarti, which was performed by Vidyut in the presence of a priest.

Prior to his visit to the holy city, Vidyut told IANS over phone: “I am very excited to travel to Varanasi and to the aarti at the Ghats of Varanasi. This is quite auspicious.” There are many action directors in Bollywood, but it has been observed producers often invite talents from abroad instead of encouraging local talent in big budget Hindi films.

Asked about it, Vidyut said: “It’s not that Indian directors are not good. We have many good action directors. However, the intention behind the collaboration with international action directors was to create a new benchmark among international audiences regarding our action films.” Any plan to start an academy to train budding actors?

Vidyut said: “I have my own stunt team of 26 youngsters and more people are welcome to join. So, I am doing it in my way to encourage more new talent to provide a platform to learn the art of stunts.” Commando 2: The Black Money Trail will release on March 3.