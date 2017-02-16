Comedian Kapil Sharma wraps Bikaner schedule of his next film, Firangi

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi was being shot in Bikaner. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi was being shot in Bikaner.

Kapil Sharma wrapped the Bikaner schedule of his upcoming film, Firangi. The comedian-actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He wrote, “And it’s pack up for Bikaner’s first schedule… Thank you Bikaner for so much love warmth, bhujia and papads. My bags are overloaded.” The film is reportedly a comedy for which the actor is shedding a lot of weight. He has been posting pictures in Yoga postures and his weight loss has become quite evident on his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor made news for naming his pup with his film’s title. He shared a cute picture of the pet with a caption that read, “Meet my new friend.. 45 days old.. I named him firangi.. hahahaha.. had ho gyi ab to promotion ki.”

Kapil gained recognition when he participated and won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to host reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his own show Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, due to a tussle with the channel, he had to pull out his show. However, soon after, Kapil made a big comeback with a revived version of the same show and with the new title – The Kapil Sharma Show on a different channel.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s tweet here:

N it’s pack up for Bikaner’s first schedule..thank u Bikaner for so much love warmth bhujia n papads. My bags r overloaded. lol ;) #firangi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 16, 2017

Meet my new friend.. 45 days old.. I named him firangi.. hahahaha.. had ho gyi ab to promotion ki pic.twitter.com/jMHMOV7NAi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 11, 2017

Kapil went on to make his Bollywood debut in 2015 with ace director duo Abbas-Mustan’s film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. The movie received a positive response at the box office.

If sources are to be believed, Kapil Sharma is currently the highest paid actor on Indian television. He reportedly charges a whopping Rs 60 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show, which brings him earning per month close to Rs 5 crore approximately.

