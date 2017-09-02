CINTAA cancels work permit of MSG actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on grounds of criminality

Gurmeet ram Rahim Singh’s work permit cancelled. Gurmeet ram Rahim Singh’s work permit cancelled.

Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has cancelled the work permit of the self-proclaimed rock musician, actor and filmmaker Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape by the CBI court. As reported by ANI, CINTAA unanimously terminated the work permit of Dera Sach Sauda chief, Ram Rahim Singh on grounds of criminality and moral turpitude.

The self-styled godman released the motion poster of another installment of his MSG aka Messenger of God franchise titled MSG Online Gurukul, which promised to showcase a never-before-seen world, and also highlighted the values that have been forgotten. Sharing the motion poster, he tweeted, ““Your wait is over!🎁 Introducing the first look of #MSGOnlineGurukul, a movie that will introduce the world to the vedic superscience!🌅” Also, earlier in the year he released Jattu Engineer, also starring his daughter Honeypreet Singh Insaan.

As claimed by his followers, Ram Rahim used various sources of entertainment to keep his followers away from social evils like alcoholism, drugs and immorality. His album Highway Love Charger was reported to have sold a record 3 million copies in just three days and he brought about a paradigm shift in music across several genres.

However, when the Dera head was convicted in a 2002 rape case on August 25, his followers triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people. While 32 people died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.

