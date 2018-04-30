Chunky Pandey on his nephew Ahaan’s Bollywood debut: It could be with Yash Raj Films

Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey is already a star on social media. Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey is already a star on social media.

Actor Chunky Pandey, whose daughter Ananya is being launched in films via Student Of The Year 2, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, says his nephew Ahaan will also soon join the Bollywood bandwagon but not through the same banner.

Chunky was present at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend here on Sunday. Asked if Ahaan will be making a debut soon, Chunky said: “My nephew Ahaan is just like my son. He is very famous right now on Instagram and on Twitter. Wherever I go, young girls ask me about him.

“He is a very hard working boy and he will also have an announcement soon. He is not debuting with Dharma (Productions), but somewhere else… It could be Yash Raj (Films). I can’t really talk about it, but a very good news will be announced soon.” Meanwhile, Ananya has been busy working on Student Of The Year 2, which also features Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria.

Has he been giving any career advice to his daughter?

“I don’t want to confuse Ananya with any bit of advice of my own. What she is doing is good and she is with a big banner. I think they will train and groom her well,” he said. The first poster of Student Of The Year 2 was released by Karan on social media. Proud father Chunky says he was very excited to see it.

“Ananya gave an audition for the film last year. The makers auditioned some thousand actors and she got selected. So, I am very lucky. I just hope people like her in the film and also like the film.”

On his own upcoming film Housefull 4, the next instalment in the Housefull franchise, he said: “Sajid Khan is back. He is my favourite director and it’s just going to be too much fun. And this time, the story is about reincarnation. So it is going to be something completely different.”

Chunky is popularly known for playing the funny character of Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise.

