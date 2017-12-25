Christmas 2017: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s happy dance to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Santa love

We got to see the special Christmas wishes and celebration moments of our biggies. We got to see the special Christmas wishes and celebration moments of our biggies.

It is a happy day of the year as people across the world marked Christmas in their own manner. And how can our celebs be left behind? The social media accounts of these stars served us with a number of photos and videos and we got to see the special Christmas wishes and celebration moments of our biggies. Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were seen doing a happy dance in front of the Christmas tree, while many more like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared how they welcomed Christmas 2017.

Twinkle shared the fun video with caption, “When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe.” Salman, who served his fans with his recent release Tiger Zinda Hai as Christmas gift was seen posting clicks, along with the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar and his co-star Katrina Kaif. “Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya …,” wrote Salman along with the video.

Katrina was also seen with her bestie Alia Bhatt in a click she shared and wrote, “Merry christmassssss 🎄 ❤️🎈🌟🦄.” Alia too shared the same photo with caption, “merry with katy 💕.” Varun Dhawan had a different kind of celebrations with lots of kids.

Here are all the photos and videos of our Bollywood stars’ Christmas 2017 wishes and celebrations. Scroll on:

We wish a Merry Christmas to all of you!

