Chris Gayle dances to Sapna Choudhary’s song: Here’s what you should know about the video

A video of Chris Gayle dancing on Sapna Choudhary’s song went viral on socila media. A video of Chris Gayle dancing on Sapna Choudhary’s song went viral on socila media.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has made headlines once again thanks to an Instagram video featuring West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and her hit song “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal”. The video has the cricketer dancing on Sapna’s superhit song “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal”. Excited to watch the international star dancing to her number, Sapna shared it on her social media account with the caption, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.”

However, wait before you begin to lose your calm on West Indies cricketer’s almost perfect dance moves on a Haryanvi song. It seems the latest video is an edited version of Gayle dancing to Sunny Leone’s popular song “Laila Main Laila”. With the same steps and background, only the audio has been changed to Sapna’s song.

Back in July of 2017, Chris Gayle threw a dance challenge for his fans on social media. Gayle had then shared a video of him dancing to Laila Main Laila and its caption read, ““(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I’ll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too…There’s the video so make sure you’re spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I’ll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾.”

Fake or not, the followers of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary love Chris Gayle’s dance and are showering him with praise in the comments section. “Super dance”, “Wow. liked it”, “What dance love you sir” are some of the comments on Sapna’s Instagram video. The dancer made her Bollywood debut in the song titled Love Bite which was released under the banner T-Series and recently she was seen shaking a leg with Abhay Deol in his latest release Nanu Ki Jaanu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd