Choosing a release date is becoming more challenging: Karan Johar

Karan Johar: “We have to see lot of verticals before releasing a film. We have to strategies a release date, the post work of a film is very critical. Karan Johar: “We have to see lot of verticals before releasing a film. We have to strategies a release date, the post work of a film is very critical.

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he would never release his films during Eid which is the territory of superstar Salman Khan. The Khan trio in Bollywood – Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh – rule the festive period with their releases. Salman mostly releases his films during Eid while SRK’s movies hit cinema houses during Diwali and Aamir usually prefers to release his movies during Christmas.

“I don’t want to (release films during Eid). That is owned by Salman Khan… We are here to release films so that we can optimise numbers. We have to look who is releasing a film before and after us and choose a right date accordingly,” Karan told reporters here at the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “We have to see lot of verticals before releasing a film. We have to strategies a release date, the post work of a film is very critical. The release date is becoming more challenging and we toy about it a lot,” he said.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” will be released on Holi, March 1. “We are releasing the film on Holi. It’s my first festive release so I am very excited. We never get these days (festive dates). I will start from Holi and then move to Diwali, Eid,” Varun said. To which Karan jokingly said, “We will also clash.” Last Diwali Karan’s romantic drama film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.