Chitrangda Singh walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, here’s the real reason why

Chitrangda Singh had walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz citing discomfort shooting intimate scene with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Chitrangda Singh had walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz citing discomfort shooting intimate scene with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Chitrangda Singh had walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz citing discomfort shooting intimate scene with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui but director Kushan Nandy said the bone of contention was with regard to the script. Last year, Chitrangda left the film mid way as she reportedly felt uncomfortable with how the director asked for retakes during a love making scene.

When asked about the issues, Nandy told reporters, “Therewere multiple issues with her… She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was in detail, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can’t force anyone.”

The director said intimate scenes were not the reason behind her walking out of the project. “There was no issue about intimate scenes because she hadalready shot it. She had issues with the script and wanted certain things to be changed. It was her decision (to not do the film).”

He was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here. Actress Bidita Bag, who replaced Chitrangda, said there was no apprehension in taking over the role.

“I was waiting for an opportunity like this, where I could give an impressive performance. I am thankful to her (Chitrangada) for leaving this role.”

In the film, Nawazuddin will be seen doing intimatescenes and the “Raman Raghav 2.0” actor said he was nervous as it is something he has rarely done on screen. The film is scheduled to release on August 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App