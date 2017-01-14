A fan’s review of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150: Nothing could have been a better comeback

Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 released on the occassion of Makar Sankranthi. Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 released on the occassion of Makar Sankranthi.

After Shankar Dada Zindabaad, Megastar Chiranjeevi took a sabbatical of 10 years from his acting career. Within these 10 years, his fans have been showering all the love on his son Ram Charan Teja, who is now called junior Megastar. However, ever since his comeback was announced, people have been eagerly waiting for the film and finally, on the occasion of Sankranthi, Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Khaidi No. 150. While critics gave it mixed reviews, I think nothing else could have been a better film to welcome him back.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that over a decade, the way we consume cinema has changed in a big way. While commercial films continue to be as strong as ever, without a story nothing has worked. In such times, I wouldn’t have liked to see this star to take over his empire in a film which was either too much of action or too much of romance. Khaidi No 150 is a balanced film, which stays faithful to both entertainment and story. Yes, the actor takes time before he switches on his charm and even the story gets into the fourth gear 20 mins prior to the interval but nowhere you feel bored.

Comic timing by veteran actor Brahmanandam and Ali are just perfect, which is supported very subtly by actors around them. And of course when we say ‘Boss Is Back’ we can’t miss the nuances of Chiranjeevi- flicking finger, setting up the collar while fights and his walk, everything just takes you back to his hit films.

Now apart from acting, Chiranjeevi is also known for his dance moves. Over the decade, fans or any of the newbies of the industry haven’t been able to forget his iconic steps. However, in this film, Chiranjeevi’s dance game is not as strong as we thought. The music is impeccable, of course you can trust Devi Sri Prasad for that.

The best song has to be ‘Ammudu Lets Do Kummudu’ not because of anyone else but the fact that we see him and his son dancing together. That’s nothing but a treat to the eyes.

The story is about farmers’ fight against a multinational corporation. The film has a message and the execution is extremely good.

Well, Boss Is Back and we are truly happy about that. If you haven’t watched the film yet, go and watch it now.

