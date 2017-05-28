Chinese star Zhu Zhu to visit India for the promotion of Salman Khan film Tubelight

Zhu Zhu made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight. Zhu Zhu made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will be visiting India for the promotions of her Bollywood debut film Tubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Zhu Zhu opposite Salman Khan.

“Heroines have always played strong roles in my films. Zhu Zhu plays an important role in the film but we can’t talk about it. Also, she will be coming to India for promotions. But we are yet to chalk out a proper plan,” Kabir Khan told PTI.

With films like PK and Dangal doing good business in China, Tubelight makers are also planning to release the film in the country.

“China market is different when it comes to releasing Indian films. The film has to be presented to them, they have to like it and then pass it. They have certain guidelines to release a film,” Kabir Khan says.

Tubelight is an adaptation of 2015 Little Boy, but the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director says it has been made according to Indian sensibilities.

“Our film is an adaptation of Little Boy. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history.”

Also starring Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo, Tubelight releases this Eid.

This is the third time Kabir Khan has collaborated with Salman Khan after hit films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which had won the national award in 2016. Later this year Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to the Kabir Khan film, but it will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Sultan.

