China release date for Baahubali 2 out, can it beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal?

We already know SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the Chinese theatres. And now with the release date out, the fans of the Indian movies in China can mark the date on their calendars and prepare themselves for a great cinematic experience. As confirmed by trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, the film will release in China on September 17 across 4000 screens. Ramesh Bala tweeted about the release date of the film and also revealed that the star cast of the film will be soon flying to the neighbouring country to promote the film. “#Baahubali2 will release in #China in Sep’17 in 4,000 Screens.. BO Target: ¥300M ($44.1 Million).. Stars will go to #China for Promotions..” wrote Ramesh Bala.

In July last year, Baahubali: The Beginning created headlines when it got 6000 screens for release, highest for any Indian film. It even broke Aamir Khan’s film PK record which held the record of releasing with a maximum number of screens in a foreign country. But, despite being a trendsetter and a blockbuster in India, Baahubali 1 failed to click with the Chinese movie buffs. Probably, this is the reason for it getting lesser number of screens this time. Ramesh Bala also tweeted about Baahubali 2 releasing in other foreign countries including Japa, Korea, and Taiwan.

Now with Aamir Khan’s Dangal already winning over the Chinese market with its run time being extended by one month and it raking in moolahs in great numbers, it seems to be a tough road ahead for the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer to make its place in the territory.

