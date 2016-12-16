Chill, Netflix has no plans to sue Hrithik Roshan, Kaabil. Rakesh Roshan has the best response to the rumour

Netflix has no plans to sue Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil. Netflix has no plans to sue Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil.

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil seems to be attracting controversies like a magnet. Even as the big face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan is hardly old news, a new one has cropped up now. According to media reports, Netflix is planning to sue Kaabil because it has found similarities between the Sanjay Gupta film and its original series, Daredevil. Only, none of the said reports is true.

When indianexpress.com contacted the American entertainment production company, this is what they had to say, “Netflix has no record of such a plan and we are checking into the source of this rumour.” According to reports, Netflix found “glaring” similarities between the promos of Kaabil and its original production Daredevil. However, Netflix has denied this.

Producer Rakesh Roshan has also commented on it, “Netflix negated this so-called news. They said it was a rumour and that they were going to find the source of it. Seeing the lighter side of this, it’s free publicity for us anyway.” By far, we guess, this is the best response to the rumour.

The reports said the similarities they found included both protagonists being blind, action scenes in both looking similar and the colour scheme of both productions looking identical. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the film’s director Sanjay Gupta had said, “It’s a preposterous comparison because Hrithik (Roshan) is not a superhero in Kaabil. His character is a blind man who does what he does best. In Daredevil, the protagonist fights 30 people at the same time. None of that is happening in Kaabil. If they sue us, we will definitely fight back.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan signed a three-year deal with Netflix in which the films produced under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment will be available for viewing by subscribers all across the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd