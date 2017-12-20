Chhuri review: It’s no Chutney but the 12 minutes spent watching it was worth every second

Chhuri starring Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap leaves you with a smile. Chhuri starring Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap leaves you with a smile.

A wife who knows her husband is cheating on her with a much younger woman is probably not the most original concept for the story but if done with the right elements, it still engages viewers. Tisca Chopra starrer Chutney (2016) had a similar concept and really hit the nail on the head when Tisca leaves the other woman in shock with her subdued confession.

This year Tisca Chopra is back with another short, Chhuri. With Surveen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap starring alongside Tisca, this 12 minute short film delivers its message without being clever.

Directed by Mansi Jain, Chhuri is the story of a wife who is tired of her husband’s affairs and decides to settle scores with his mistress. But this does not involve any threats or harsh words, the wife just wants to set a schedule for her kids so she humbly suggests a compromise.

Now here’s the thing about short films, since they have a short duration, there isn’t much investment on our part in terms of time and this is the kind of content that entertains us without any monetary investment as well.

With Chhuri, director Mansi maintains a tight narrative where you don’t know how the protagonist is going to react to her husband’s affair. Will she plead or will she engage in a verbal spat? But the way she deals with the mistress is cold, brutal and makes the viewer laugh a little since the cheating duo is caught off-guard.

Surveen Chawla plays the role of a woman who is unabashed about her choices in life but still holds a moral compass. Anurag Kashyap doesn’t have much screen time here but his performance towards the end makes you laugh out loud at the situation.

Chhuri is no Chutney, that got a lot of acclaim for Tisca’s look as well, but it surely is worth your while. Tisca could seriously consider making a lot of shorts on the subject as they string together with a common thread and we would surely be glad to watch it like a series.

