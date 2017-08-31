Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan is struggling between work and love for his son. Watch video

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s film looks fun and appealing. Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s film looks fun and appealing.

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s next film Chef is out. Saif is seen struggling between his work and love for his son, played by Mumbai Boy Svar Kamble. Saif’s character in the film is trying everything to keep his son happy and spend some quality time together. Chef looks fun and appealing.

Saif completely gets the skin of the character. He sets out on a father-son bonding trip and makes his son experience a variety of food and places. Chef definitely looks promising and seems to be well supported by other fun charterers too. The Saif Ali Khan starrer is the official remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit Chef, and it will be served hot on October 6.

The first look poster of Saif Ali Khan’s Chef landed a few hours before the trailer. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures. The original Hollywood film that was released in 2014 revolved around the life of a professional chef who quits his job at a popular restaurant to launch his own business. In the process, he became happier.

See Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef trailer here:

See first look poster of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef here:

First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/zGwXL5FKiK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017

Another stills of the film were also shared earlier. See them here:

Saif Ali Khan has undergone intensive training to essay the role of a chef. The film also stars Padmapriya Janakiraman who is back in Bollywood and is playing Saif Ali Khan’s wife in director Raja Krishna Menon’s film.

The actor earlier shared his excitement for the film and said, “I’m truly excited about Chef, I’ve enjoyed every moment shooting for it. Raja has adapted the story beautifully for the Indian palate, underlining a relationship between a father and son. A film with such a universal appeal deserves the right release date. We, as a team, are doing our best.”

