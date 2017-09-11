Watch Chef song Tere Mere: Saif Ali Khan is struggling between love and responsibilities

‘Chef’ song ‘Tere Mere’: The video featuring Saif Ali Khan is a throwback to many of his earlier performances. ‘Chef’ song ‘Tere Mere’: The video featuring Saif Ali Khan is a throwback to many of his earlier performances.

After a fun track ‘Shugal Laga Le’, ‘Chef’ filmmakers bring a romantic track titled ‘Tere Mere’, which shows a love angle between the characters of Saif Ali Khan and Padmapriya. We experience the mixed feelings of Saif who seems to be confused about how to take his love life forward, keeping his hectic work schedule in place. Isn’t it a question we all face once in our life?

The song has been composed by Amaal Malik and sung by Armaan Malik, and needless to say that the two have yet again spread magic with this number. The number is quite soothing and pleasant to ears. The lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag, who has quite beautifully brought out the emotions of characters through his words.

While the film is based on discovering a father-son relationship, it will be interesting to see how this love story will take its course.

The film is a unique tale of a journey that Roshan Kalra (Saif Ali Khan) undertakes to find out his true priorities and source of happiness. It’s a story of food and love and family and togetherness, along with a father’s rediscovery of the bond with his son.

Directed By Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Chef is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

The film, apart from Saif, also stars Svar Kamble and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

