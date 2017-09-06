Chef song Shugal Laga Le is a fun, feel-good number featuring Saif Ali Khan and Raghu Dixit

Shugal Laga Le is fun folk number sung by Raghu Dixit from Saif Ali Khan’s Chef. Shugal Laga Le is fun folk number sung by Raghu Dixit from Saif Ali Khan’s Chef.

The first song from Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming flick Chef is out! Titled Shugal Laga Le, it is an upbeat, folk number.

Written by Ankur Tiwari, Shugal Laga Le has been sung and composed by none other than Raghu Dixit. Well, Raghu is famous for fusing together folk music and mainstream songs and that is exactly what he does here. The composition is infectious and happy. While Shugal is a Lahori term referring to ‘fun’, the video starts with Saif contemplating how he spent away his life in loving his work and making what he loves his work. But in all this, he actually forgot to love. And the song is just about that.

While Saif and his reel son can be seen having fun in the visuals, we also get to see a glimpse of how their journey started. In Chef, Saif is playing the character of Roshan Kalra, who starts a food truck business for himself, named Raasta Cafe. Saif and his son can be seen turning a grimy old dirtbag into a blue food truck here.

Based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, directed by Jon Favreau, Chef stars Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal apart from Saif. Chef is slated to release on October 6. It is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Janani Ravichandran & Raja Krishna Menon.

While Saif’s last release Rangoon failed to impress audiences at the theaters, we have high expectations from this October release.

