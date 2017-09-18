Watch Chef song Banjaara: Raghu Dixit and Vishal Dadlani give a folk feel to this Saif Ali Khan track

Chef song Banjaara: Saif Ali Khan’s this number is something you’ll hear on loop. Chef song Banjaara: Saif Ali Khan’s this number is something you’ll hear on loop.

There was a “Banjaara” song in 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan, which was peppy and all about expressing love. But the makers of upcoming film Chef have got “Banjaara” back in the truest sense of the word with a feel that will instantly remind you of the place you belong to, of villages, of tribals and their celebrations. Chef is essentially a story about a father (played by Saif Ali Khan) who is balancing his work and personal life.

Saif is making up for missing out from his son’s life with whom he shares a beautiful bond, as his absence has taken away some nitty-gritty life moments from him. In “Banjaara”, we see Saif creating good memories for themselves, giving all the attention his son deserves taking him on a ride in his food truck. Basically, the two are bonding over food. How delicious!

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, whose energy instantly gets on to you. The beats of the song are catchy, yet reminds you of the background score you must have heard while watching Lion King. And not to forget, the song has been composed by Raghu Dixit, who is famous for fusing folk with modern beats. He beautifully blends trend with culture, and “Banjaara” is his signature composition.

The film is directed By Raja Krishna Menon. The Saif Ali Khan starrer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Janani Ravichandran and Raja Krishna Menon. Based on the 2014 Hollywood hit film by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau, Chef also stars Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

On the work front, apart from Chef, Saif also has Kalakaandi, which is to release this year.

