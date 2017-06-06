Chef: Saif Ali Khan is cooking with caution in the first still, film to release on October 6. See photo

Chef starring Saif Ali Khan will release on October 6 this year. Chef starring Saif Ali Khan will release on October 6 this year.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a chef in his next film titled Chef. The film’s first still was released today and going by this picture, Saif is looking very much soaked in his onscreen avatar. The picture seems to be taken in the ‘dhaba’ kitchen on the film’s sets. In fact, Saif’s film is the remake of hit Hollywood film of the same name. Chef will release on October 6 this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and shared, “#Chef, produced by TSeries and Abundantia and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, to release on 6 Oct 2017… Stars Saif Ali Khan.”

Chef was earlier set to release on July 14, the same day Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is coming. Now, with the change in its release date, the big clash between Saif and his brother in law Ranbir has been averted. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures. The original Hollywood film that was released in 2014 revolved around the life of a professional chef who quits his job at a popular restaurant to launch his own business. In the process, he became happier.

#Chef, produced by TSeries and Abundantia and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, to release on 6 Oct 2017… Stars Saif Ali Khan. pic.twitter.com/QGk3KrebjR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2017

Earlier Saif Ali Khan spoke about his life and career in an interview with indianexpress.com. When asked about what kind of stories he would like to see in 2017, Saif said, “English artist and art critic John Ruskin said if you want to tell the story of a country, look at three books — the book of words, the book of deeds and the book of its arts. One without the other is unreliable but if you do look at the arts, in Hindi movies, or even just a part — the villain — you will understand what’s going on. Earlier the villain was the feudal system, then money, followed by parents and later, yourself. In Dangal, however, and rightly so, the villains are mediocrity and backwardness. There are two Indias in a schizophrenic growth at the moment. One has energy and intelligence while the other is the same old villains weighing us down.”

