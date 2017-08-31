Chef actor Saif Ali Khan: Sending films to FCAT looks like waste of time

Chef actor Saif Ali Khan believes that the process of sending films to FCAT is a waste of time. Chef actor Saif Ali Khan believes that the process of sending films to FCAT is a waste of time.

All the films that have lately faced the biggest obstacle in their way to theaters in the form of CBFC have found a saviour in Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. By directing the censor board to give a certificate to films with far lesser cuts than what the CBFC demands from the makers, FCAT has been quite reasonable in its judgements, much to the relief of Bollywood.

Hoping for a positive outcome, the team of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi has submitted their product, which was asked to undergo 68 cuts by the CBFC, to the FCAT. But as much as he is hopeful, Saif also believes that the process of sending films to FCAT is a waste of time.

Taking a dig at the tiring system of film certification in the country, which of course includes a lot of censoring, the actor said that he finds it bizarre how a movie that gets a lot of cuts demanded by the CBFC “magically” gets cleared by FCAT.

“There were a lot of cuts (in Kaalakaandi). There is a government body called FCAT. So, a lot of films that go there with a lot of cuts and come out with no cuts or really less cuts. It is a magic place, apparently where films with go a lot of cuts and come out with no cuts. It sounds to me like a waste of time but it’s great. So, yes the process is on. Hopefully it will come out with few cuts because it’s a lovely film. We think the trailer should be released only after we are sure about the number of cuts,” he said.

The teaser of Kaalakaandi, seemingly a black comedy, was released last month and intrigued the audience. The trailer, however, is yet to be out as the film got into a run-in with the then Pahlaj Nihalani-led censor board.

Nihalani stepped down as the board’s chairman a few weeks ago, with lyricist-screenwriter Prasoon Joshi taking the high-profile job. When asked if he is hopeful with the change in regime in the CBFC, Saif replied, “I am always hopeful but I am realistic as well. I don’t know what will happen… Let’s see.”

