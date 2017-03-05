Cheez Badi teaser: Can Mustafa, Kiara Advani recreate Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast magic? Watch video

Machine song Cheez Badi is remake of Mohra’s iconic number starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Machine song Cheez Badi is remake of Mohra’s iconic number starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

It’s undeniably a season of a throwback and revamps. After Humma Humma and Tamma Tamma, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan are getting back 90’s with the much-celebrated song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra. The song has been revamped for Abbas’s son Mustafa Burmawala’s debut film, Machine. However, the challenge for the director and the actors is to do justice to the yesteryear hit, which starred Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Tandon. If we go by the teaser, it makes us think about the superhit Jodi of Akshay and Raveena and their chemistry, but nothing beyond that.

The first few seconds of the music will remind you of Justin Bieber and DJ Snake’s Let Me Love You song. Well, a bit of inspiration is not bad for the industry, right? Having said that, it is also too early to give any verdict on the song since the full version will be released on March 6, which is Monday. The song will be launched by Akshay himself.

Kiara recently shared a short video with Raveena, saying that she is living her fan moment. She wrote, “Thankyou so much for making the time to meet me!” In the video, we see both the actors doing the iconic step of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast giving us a good nostalgic moment.

Watch the teaser of Machine song Cheez Badi here:

The song has been originally sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy but for the revamped version, which Udit has sung, Kavita has been replaced by Neha Kakkar.

Neha recently confirmed the news with a tweet that read, “You heard it right! ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast’ is being recreated and I’ve sung it with my favourite Udit Ji. I hope you guys like it… Nervous.”

Check out Kiara Advani- Raveena Tandon’s post:

#FanGirlMoment with the one and only @TandonRaveena 😍😍Thankyou so much for making the time to meet me!❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oEoWbHXo0l — Kiara Alia Advani (@Advani_Kiara) March 4, 2017

The film was initially expected to hit the screens on March 24, 2017, however, the director duo Abbas-Mustan preponed the release of the film by a week.

