Chandan Roy Sanyal writes first film script

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has turned writer and has just finished penning his first film script, which took him three years.

Chandan, who has starred in films like ‘Kaminey’, ‘FALTU’, ‘D-Day’, says the premise of the script is a love story and he would love to direct as well as star in it.

“I have finished writing my first movie script and it took me three years. It is Salvador Dali meets Woody Allen special is all I can say and yes I want to act and direct it! It is a special film , it is my metamorphosis! #Kafka! It is a love story, reasons to be unemployed,” Chandan posted on Twitter.

Chandan was last seen on the big screen in Subhash Ghai’s comeback film ‘Kaanchi’. He will be next seen in Abbas Tyrewala’s next titled ‘Mango’.

