Chandamama Door Ke: After Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan heads to NASA

We got all excited when Sushant Singh Rajput made an announcement that he would be training at NASA to prepare for his role of an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke. However, none of us had any idea about R Madhavan’s role in the film. Today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of Sushant’s co-star Madhavan at NASA. While we do not know who he is speaking to, we can see a spacesuit right in front of him, which makes it clear that the actor is learning about spacesuits. That’s pretty interesting, isn’t it?

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Chandamama Door Ke is Bollywood’s first space film. Talking about his project and his visit to NASA, Sushant in an interview to indianexpress.com had said, “They have been kind enough to give me proper training like they do for the astronauts that they have and I am going to be interacting with real astronauts. It’s not like I am going to pretend that I am an astronaut. I am actually being an astronaut. The only difference will be that I won’t be going in space physically, but in my head I am. All kinds of training that an astronaut does, I am going to make sure that I do.”

The actor has also started shooting for his next Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

R Madhavan is riding high on the success of his latest Tamil film Vikram Vedha. In fact, the gangster drama might soon be remade in Telugu.

